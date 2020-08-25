Governor Broadens Covid 19 Aid For Local Governments
Gov. Ricketts signs LB 1198 into law, providing emergency funds to fight coronavirus.
Lincoln, NE (August 24, 2020) On Monday, the State of Nebraska issued updated guidance for local governments seeking Coronavirus Relief Fund reimbursement. New guidance now allows Cities and Counties to seek “reimbursement for presumptive payroll expenses for public safety employees for the period March 1, 2020 thru May 31, 2020.”
Examples of full-time employees whose payroll cost may be reimbursed include Sheriff, Deputy Sheriff, Police Chief, Police Captain, Police Lieutenant, Police Officer, Police Sergeant, Fire Chief, Fire Engineer, Fire Captain, Firefighter, and Emergency Medical Service Personnel.
A Spokesman for the Governor said it’s expected that around $130 Million in expenses will be reimbursed under the program, using funds allocated by Congress for Covid-19 relief.