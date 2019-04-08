Governor Declares April as Limb Loss Awareness Month

At the State Capitol Building Monday, Governor Ricketts declared April as Limb Loss Awareness Month in Nebraska. People impacted by limb loss showed their solidarity with the governor. In 2014, more than 800 Nebraskans had a lower extremity amputated. 45 Nebraskans went through upper extremity amputations. More than 9,600 Nebraskans had amputations between 2004 and 2014…that’s 2 ½ times the number of people living in Waverly…4 times the people in Hickman…more than all the people in Seward…more than everyone in Crete. More than 9,600 people with limb loss is more than 2 amputations every…single…day for a 10 year period. In this country, a majority of limb loss is caused by vascular disease…diabetes mostly. 45% nationwide are caused by trauma…less than 2% from cancer. In NE, 70% of limb loss is happening to men.

