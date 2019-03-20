Governor Details FEMA Disaster Declaration Request

Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the media Wednesday morning at the capitol on updates on flood damage.

Ricketts said FEMA received Nebraska’s request of a federal disaster declaration yesterday afternoon, while he and Vice President Mike Pence toured flood-stricken areas in the Omaha area.

Ricketts said their initial report showed $439 million in infrastructure damage ,$85 million in home and business damage, $400 million in cow and calf loss, and $440 million in crop loss. The Governor said two thousand homes and 341 businesses were damaged by recent flooding.

Ricketts emphasized that these are all initial numbers and that they are expected to vary as residents, businesses, and government agencies file claims.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation estimates nearly 200 miles of highway roads will need to be rebuilt or repaired due to recent flooding. Director Kyle Schneweis said 13 bridges in Nebraska will have to be completely rebuilt and three bridges will have to be repaired so far. The state has been in contact with other a hundred private engineering consultants within the past few days to start work on repairs.