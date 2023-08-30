Governor, Mayor Announce Details Regarding New State Prison in Lincoln

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (left) and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen sign an agreement that would make way for a new state prison near 70th and Bluff Road, just north of Interstate 80. -(Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–In a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Jim Pillen and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that plans for a $350-million, 1,500 bed prison will now be located in the area of 70th to 84th Streets, north of Interstate 80 between McKelvie and Bluff Roads.

Both signed an agreement shortly after noon Wednesday.

The area is roughly the same approximate 300 acres that the state originally purchased at 102nd and Adams. The agreement signed by Pillen and Gaylor Baird would swap the land space, with the Adams Street space available for future city growth. The agreement also would have the city help with infrastructure improvements at the new planned prison site off of 70th Street north of I-80. This would be across from the current Lincoln city landfill.

Initially, the city denied the state’s request to locate the new prison near 70th and I-80 because of limited growth in the area. But once residents close to 102nd and Adams voiced concerns, the mayor said the city revisited the concept with the state and agreed on the new location near the interstate. Plus, there would have been limited residential development in the area by the landfill.

Work is set to begin in 2024 with completion set by early 2027.