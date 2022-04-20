Governor Praises Tax Relief, Accomplishments of 2022 Legislative Session

LINCOLN, NE (April 20, 2022) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the achievements of the Second Session of the 107th Legislature in his annual “Sine Die” address to the Unicameral on the final day of its 2022 regular session. In the address, he highlighted Senators passage of LB 873, the biggest tax relief package in Nebraska state history. It was noted that the package delivers 12 times more tax relief than any tax relief bill passed prior to Gov. Ricketts’ administration.
During the address, the Governor thanked Senators for taking action on key priorities he set in January, including tax relief, strengthening Nebraska’s water resources, and investing in law enforcement. Gov. Ricketts praised the Unicameral for controlling spending to allow for historic tax relief. He also thanked Legislators for their extra work this year to pass a budget to allocate $1.04 billion of federal assistance received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION