Governor Reveals Stepped Up Testing Plan
Gov. Ricketts signs LB 1198 into law, providing emergency funds to fight coronavirus.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts switched Nebraska’s focus from “Flatten The Curve” to “Crush The Curve” Tuesday. After weeks of emphasizing that limited numbers of Corona Virus Test Kits were reserved for medical professionals and first responders, the Governor launched a program in conjunction with three companies in Utah.
The new testing program will set up a lab in Nebraska that will be capable of processing three thousand tests per day.
This plan is a move towards shifting focus to those that have tested positive or the people they have had contact with to narrow the scope of the quarantine.
A new website, testnebraska.com, will contain full information on the effort.
The Governor is asking every resident of the State to take go to the website and take an assessment. It will take about 5 minutes to complete. Then, testing tents will be set up across the State, with a goal of testing the entire population.
“We will have a good idea of what’s going on here in the State of Nebraska” the Governor said.
Depending on the results of the assessment, steps to test and track will follow.
Ricketts stated, “Every Nebraskan can be a part of fighting the Coronavirus here in our state. Every Nebraskan has a civic duty and a personal responsibility to do that. And filling out this (assessment) is one of the ways that they can exercise that civic duty and that personal responsibility.”