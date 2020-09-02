Governor Ricketts and Treasurer Murante Celebrate College Savings Month
savingforcollege.com
(KFOR NEWS September 2, 2020) Studies show planning early and having a dedicated savings plan – such as Nebraska’s NEST529 account – can dramatically increase a child’s chances of achieving the dream of higher education.
State Treasurer, John Murante, thanked Governor Pete Ricketts for issuing a proclamation declaring September ‘College Savings Month’ in Nebraska. The declaration reads, in part, “We recognize the challenges ahead as we strive to make sure that our children have the education, knowledge, and skills needed to excel and to become contributing members of our state’s strong, vibrant workforce.”
The declaration continues that it “is in the best interest of the State of Nebraska that access to post-secondary education, including community colleges and technical schools, be available for all our children. Encouraging parents to save for their children’s education promotes the public purpose.”
“Choice in education helps empower the next generation of Nebraskans to achieve their dreams,” said Gov. Ricketts. “College Savings Month highlights the importance of saving and planning ahead, which will help give your kids more options as they pursue the education or vocational training program of their choice.”
“This College Savings Month, as students embark on the next step of their educational journey, we are reminded that their bright futures in higher education are right around the corner and it is wonderful that people are still thinking about their children’s future. I am proud to work alongside Governor Ricketts to continually raise awareness and ensure that Nebraska students understand the value of higher education and are encouraged to look for creative and responsible ways to save,” Murante said.
