Governor Ricketts Declares May 29 as National 529 Day in Nebraska

(LINCOLN, Neb. May 26, 2022) – Governor Pete Ricketts and Treasurer John Murante joined together to call attention to the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education by issuing a proclamation declaring May 29, 2022, as National 529 Day in Nebraska.
“The future of tomorrow is with our youth, and it’s clear that having a NEST 529 College Savings Plan can have a positive impact on their ability to reach their dreams. I am proud to declare May 29, 2022 as National 529 Day in Nebraska,” said Governor Pete Ricketts.
“Nebraska’s future is our youth, and we need to ensure that we are doing everything we can to help children soar,” said Treasurer Murante. “With 529 Day, we need to reinforce the importance of the future of our children and the tools available to help them accomplish their dreams. We are appreciative of Governor Ricketts bringing attention to this day. We hope parents and guardians will evaluate the opportunity to save money that their loved ones will need to reach their educational goals. Whether that’s a technical school, junior college, or university, a NEST 529 account can be a big step toward their dreams.”
College tuition and other costs associated with higher education continue to rise at, and above, the rate of inflation, making it imperative for families to start saving earlier and more consistently. That’s why it is in the best interest of the State of Nebraska to encourage and facilitate access to post-secondary education so that its citizens can more fully contribute to our businesses, organizations and communities. A NEST 529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings account for higher education expenses. Tax-advantaged savings include a Nebraska state tax deduction, tax-deferred growth, and tax-free qualified withdrawals.1 Account Owners in Nebraska are eligible for an annual state income tax deduction of up to $10,000 for NEST 529 contributions or $5,000 if married filing separately.2 NEST 529 College Savings Plans can be used for everything from four-year universities to two-year technical schools. Opening a NEST 529 account doesn’t require a minimum deposit to get started, and contributions can be managed online. NEST 529 plans give families the ability to start investing in their loved one’s future, so they can soar to their goals and become who they want to be as adults.
Launched in 2001, Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans have nearly 300,000 accounts with more than $6.3 billion in assets, as of April 30, 2022. Today, there are more than 96,000 NEST 529 accounts owned by Nebraska residents. Take 10 minutes to enroll in a plan that’s right for your loved one at NEST529.com.
The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as the Program Trustee. All investments, including the portfolio structure offered through the NEST 529 program, are vetted and approved by the
Nebraska Investment Council.