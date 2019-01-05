Governor Ricketts Focuses on Education and Jobs Days Before Legislature Convenes

On Monday, two days before the start of the 1st session of the 106th Nebraska Unicameral, Governor Pete Ricketts, leaders in higher education, and the Department of Economic Development (DED) will propose new jobs and education initiatives ahead of the 2019 legislative session. Jobs and workforce development have been a top priority for Governor Ricketts as a part of his plan to grow opportunities for Nebraska’s families.

The Governor, President Hank Bounds of the University of Nebraska, Chancellor Paul Turman of the Nebraska State College System, Executive Director Greg Adams of the Nebraska Community College Association, and Director Dave Rippe of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will make remarks before taking questions.