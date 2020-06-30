Governor Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Education Recognize 44 Students for Top ACT/SAT Scores

Gov. Ricketts, NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, honorees, and guests
at today’s ceremony to recognize students for top scores on the ACT and SAT. Photo courtesy of Office of Governor Pete Ricketts.
Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2020 who achieved a top score on their ACT or SAT college entrance exam.
“Achieving a top score on the ACT or SAT is extremely hard to do,” said Gov. Ricketts. “In Nebraska, 44 graduates in the class of 2020 have accomplished this remarkable feat. Their top scores reflect years of hard work and academic discipline, as well as the contributions of their teachers and parents.”
NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.
“Perhaps no class has faced more challenges than the class of 2020. These students have risen to the occasion and exceeded all expectations,” said Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt. “Congratulations to the outstanding Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT. These students are a great example of perseverance, hard work, and dedication. We are all proud of their accomplishments and wish them the best in their bright futures.”
This year’s number of students with top scores (44) equaled the number of graduating seniors who achieved a top score in 2019. The class of 2018 in Nebraska had 22 students who scored either a 36 on the ACT or 1600 on the SAT.
Elkhorn South High School had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class (4). Hastings, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North, and Papillion-La Vista each had three students with top scores.
The graduating students who earned a top score are:
Drew Vuncannon, Columbus (Scotus Central Catholic)
Ella Barnes, Elkhorn
Daniel Hudson, Elkhorn
Brayden Whitaker, Elkhorn (Mount Michael)
Eugene Kim, Elkhorn South
Derek Madden, Elkhorn South
Joshua Oarhe, Elkhorn South
Julia Patterson, Elkhorn South
Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island Senior High
Chase Johnson, Hastings
Landon Power, Hastings
Carter Wenburg, Hastings
Elizabeth Sasse, Home Schooled
Benjamin Soria, Kearney
Tyler Wong, Kearney
Dylan Chapin, Lincoln East
Celeste Matthes, Lincoln East
Pranav Palli, Lincoln East
Luke Moberly, Lincoln High
Matthew Dohmen, Lincoln Northeast
Grace Driewer, Lincoln Pius X
Du Duong, Lincoln Pius X
Luke Tomes, Lincoln Pius X
Evan Fulton, Lincoln Southwest
Tuong Phung, Lincoln Southwest
Ian Parmley, Millard North
Augustus Shald, Millard North
Lucy Tu, Millard North
Luke Partsch, Nebraska City (Lourdes Central Catholic)
Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale
Jackson Savage, Norris
Keegan Nitsch, North Platte (St. Patrick’s)
Eric Seger-Pera, Omaha Central
Richard Chapman, Omaha Creighton Prep
Tristan Curd, Omaha Creighton Prep
Raleigh Kreis, Omaha Duchesne Academy
Victoria Fleming, Omaha Duchesne Academy
Reese Pike, Omaha Westside
Theodore Jansen, Omaha Westside
Braxton Fjeldsted, Papillion-La Vista
Vincent Lin, Papillion-La Vista
Owen Sumter, Papillion-La Vista
Katherine Reisig, Scottsbluff
Alyssa Gilliland, York
Video from today’s ceremony is available by clicking here.