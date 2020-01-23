Governor Ricketts Receives Defender of Life Award
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Family Alliance (NFA) presented Governor Pete Ricketts with the inaugural Defender of Life award in recognition of his work to protect pre-born babies in Nebraska.
Gov. Ricketts received the honor at a prayer breakfast hosted by NFA at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. The prayer breakfast coincided with the Governor’s proclamation of a Statewide Day of Prayer to end abortion.
On January 8th, Senator Geist introduced LB 814 to prohibit dismemberment abortion in Nebraska. Governor Ricketts and numerous State Senators support the bill.
