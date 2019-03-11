Governor Ricketts Responds to Report of Staffer Who Made Anti-Semitic Comments

Governor Ricketts with (from left to right) DOT Deputy Director of Operations Moe Jamshidi and DOT Director Kyle Schneweis at today’s news conference in Lincoln announcing record setting infrastructure investments for Nebraska.

Governor Pete Ricketts responded to reports that one of his former campaign staffers had made anti-Semitic statements and other hateful statements in an online chat room.

“I am shocked and horrified to learn that this former staffer made these statements and I had no idea he harbored these feelings. He never expressed these views to me. I condemn these statements and this hateful worldview, which do not reflect my beliefs or the beliefs of Nebraskans,” Ricketts said in a press release.

22-year-old Bennet Bressman of Omaha was a paid staffer for seven months to do field work on the Governor’s reelection campaign. His responsibilities included distributing yard signs, as well as facilitating campaign volunteers and interns who did outreach to voters and walked at parades. His employment with the Governor’s campaign committee ended in December 2018.