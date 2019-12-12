Governor Ricketts Welcomed Prime Minister Askar Mamin of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Governor Pete Ricketts and Valmont Industries welcomed Prime Minister Askar Mamin of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Nebraska on December 8, 2019.
The Governor and Prime Minister held a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest, including agriculture and trade.
“Kazakhstan occupies a strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and 75 percent of its territory is suitable for agriculture,” said Ricketts. “Given Nebraska’s agricultural expertise, we have a clear opportunity to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with Kazakhstan. Congratulations to Valmont Industries on this partnership. The agreement with Kazakhstan showcases Nebraska’s leadership in ag technology and the importance of building Nebraska’s brand around the world.”
The visit by the Prime Minister comes as Valmont Industries signs a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kusto Group (Kazakhstan) detailing specific terms of their partnership. The parties agreed to begin a project “aimed at the creation of farm networks on the transfer of innovative technologies in the sphere of irrigation, rational use of water resources, feed manufacturing, training of farmers and the increase of qualified personnel.”
