Governor Says Anti-Virus Measures Working
Governor Pete Ricketts addressing the media on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Governor's Hearing Room at the State Capitol. (Courtesy of NET)
While much of the nation is seeing a spike in Corona virus cases, Governor Pete Ricketts is thanking Nebraska residents for social distancing and complying with his much repeated steps for controlling and avoiding the virus. “We have preserved the capacity of the Hospital System” the Governor said at a Thursday briefing.” Ricketts went on to say that Nebraska has the lowest hospital usage and the lowest unemployment rate in the country. “It still depends on practicing social distancing” he said, “so let’s continue to do that.”
Ricketts also continued his request that all Nebraskans sign up for TESTNEBRASKA.COM, the massive program that seeks to administer 540,000 tests by the end of the year.
The Governor also said the State will begin shifting away from reliance on the National Guard and rely more on hospital and other health professionals to conduct testing.
The State also is deciding how to spend nearly $1.1 Billion in Federal Cares Act dollars to fight the pandemic and alleviate its effects. The “Community Cares” program will begin taking applications for those funds on the coming Monday.
The Governor also expressed concern that some parents are not getting their children vaccinated on schedule against normal diseases.
The State’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Anthon, said vaccinations have waned over the past two to three months because of the Corona Virus. He said vaccinations can protect against 14 serious childhood diseases, and help prevent thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.
Tele-health visits have increased during the Pandemic, he said, but “it’s hard to give a vaccination over the telephone.”
Anthon quoted drops as high as 35% in childhood vaccinations in Nebraska during the Pandemic compared to the same period last year.