Governor Urges Continued Cooperation With Virus Fight
Gov. Ricketts signs LB 1198 into law, providing emergency funds to fight coronavirus.
Governor Pete Ricketts reminded Nebraskans that today is day five of his 21 day drive to flatten the Corona Virus Curve. He also called attention to “Take Out Tuesday”, asking all those able to order take-out food today or tonight to help keep restaurants open. Ricketts said he’s waiving several restrictions on restaurants that he says will help keep the supply chains open.
The State’s Director of Agriculture, Steve Wellman, said new Federal Guidance will allow the sale of packaged foods at Nebraska restaurants for the duration of the Pandemic. Requirements for nutrition requirements are being waived, he says, as long as the food contains no nutritional claims. Packaged foods from restaurants will still need to have basic information such as the contents, name of the manufacturer, and ingredients.
Zoe Olson of the Nebraska Restaurant Association said the new process will also help keep merchandise moving from suppliers such as Cysco and Cash-Wa. She also noted that the relaxed regulations will allow bars and restaurants to provide better service in rural areas, and will help all to keep their staffs employed.
Olson also warned of a scam that’s currently operating in which someone calls and offers to sell restaurant gift cards. She says that restaurants are not marketing their gift cards that way, and urged residents to ignore such calls if they are receifed.