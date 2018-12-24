Governor Wishes Nebraskans a Merry Christmas

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of Christmas.

“As we prepare for the Christmas season, we must keep in mind the true reason for celebration: the coming of Jesus Christ. Christ’s coming to Earth is not about giving or receiving physical gifts. It’s not about the busyness of the physical preparation of cleaning, cooking, or buying presents. It’s about preparing our hearts to receive God’s gift of love He gave to us through the Nativity. As Mother Theresa would ask, ‘At this Christmas when Christ comes, will He find a warm heart?’

“During this season, let’s also remember the brave men and women who are serving around the world to protect our freedom to celebrate Christmas freely. The men and women in our armed forces, along with their families, sacrifice much so that we may enjoy the holiday season with loved ones. John F. Kennedy once said, ‘A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.’ Please join my family and me in keeping our servicemen and women abroad in our prayers during this season.

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a joyous holiday season. If you’re going to be traveling over the holiday, please remember to buckle up and drive safely.”

The Governor plans to celebrate Christmas with his extended family.