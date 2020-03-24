Governor Calls On Nebraskans To Give Blood
redcross.org
(KFOR NEWS March 24, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts is calling on Nebraskans to make appointments to donate blood.
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank and American Red Cross are facing a severe blood shortage as many blood drives are being cancelled across the country due to coronavirus concerns.
Thousands of blood drives have been cancelled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 100,000 fewer blood donations. Some of these cancellations have occurred in Nebraska.
Organizations can safely host blood drives while adhering to social distancing measures. By continuing to donate, Nebraskans can ensure an available blood supply for patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.
Eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment at ncbb.org and https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html to provide lifesaving blood products to patients.