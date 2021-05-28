Graduation This Weekend For All Six LPS High Schools
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–It’s Graduation Weekend in Lincoln.
The six LPS high schools will hold commencement exercises at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln High is up first Friday at 6pm. On Saturday, Southeast will hold graduation at 8:30am, followed by Northeast at 12:30pm, then Southwest at 4:30pm.
On Sunday at noon, it’s North Star and at 4pm Lincoln East. More details on the graduation schedule and links can be found by clicking the link below to the Lincoln Public Schools graduation page.
LPS 2021 Graduation