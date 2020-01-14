Grand Island Teacher Arrested for Child Pornography and Student Arrested for Human Trafficking
Lincoln Police investigating the scene near 8th and "A" Streets on May 9, 2019, after drug-related arrests were made after a traffic stop. (Coryelle Thomas/KFOR News)
A teacher at Northwest High School in Grand Island was arrested Tuesday for child pornography and a student was arrested for human trafficking, reports our media partner 1011 Now.
According to a Grand Island Police Department release, GIPD in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), arrested a 17 year old male, and a 37 year old Brian Mohr of Grand Island.
The 17 year old male is identified as a student at Northwest High School, where Mohr is an English teacher.
The arrests are in relation to a case in which the 17 year old male obtained explicit images of minors via a social media ruse, and used some of those images to coerce them into performing sexual acts. Those images were shared with Mohr.
READ MORE: Gunfire Reported Outside Northwest Lincoln Apartment