Grant to Give Support to Low-Income Nebraska Students
University of Nebraska–Lincoln officials will host a special celebration announcing a new National Science Foundation grant that will give academic and financial support to more than 120 low-income Nebraska students.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30th, in the Platte River Room of the Nebraska Union, 14th and R streets. Chancellor Ronnie Green will be joined by Jim Lewis, Aaron Douglas Professor of mathematics and principal investigator of the new project; Bob Wilhelm, director of the Office of Research and Economic Development; and Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College.
The five-year, $3.56 million grant will fund scholarships for low-income students, specifically women, underrepresented minorities, and first-generation and rural students who pursue associate or bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and computer science. The grant also will facilitate partnerships with Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College, with the goal of expanding and diversifying the workforce in science, technology, mathematics and engineering fields.
READ MORE: Lincoln City Libraries Celebrate Card Sign-Up Month