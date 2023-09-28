Grants Awarded to Local Non-Profits For Affordable Housing In Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 28)–Seven local non-profits that create and preserve affordable housing in Lincoln have been awarded $850,000 in grants from the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Among them are Family Service Lincoln, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln-Lancaster County, Lincoln Housing Authority, NeighborWorks Lincoln, Community Development Resources, Nebraska Housing Resource and South of Downtown Community Development Organization.

“Housing that is affordable leads to healthier and more stable families and neighborhoods and promotes economic mobility,” said LCF President/CEO, Alec Gorynski in a release to KFOR News. “These grants serve as a demonstration of all the ways in which grant funding can support access to affordable housing.”

The grants are being used in a variety of ways such as funding a portion of development costs, property acquisition costs, down payment assistance, and funding for loan funds to, in turn, provide financing for housing development for single-family owner occupied housing and multi-family rental.

Eleven local banks also contributed to the Affordable Housing Fund including Cornhusker Bank, Exchange Bank, FNBO, Five Points Bank, Frontier Bank, First Interstate Bank, i3 Bank. Pinnacle Bank, Security First Bank, Union Bank & Trust, US Bank and West Gate Bank.