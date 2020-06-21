Grants For COVID-19 Response Funds Reaches 61;15 New Cases Confirmed In Lancaster As of Saturday
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Saturday that two local nonprofits serving those impacted by the pandemic are receiving a total of $69,200 in the ninth round of grants from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund. Since the Fund was launched on March 20, $902,975 has been granted to local nonprofit organizations. The grants help nonprofits provide access to food, housing, medical information, childcare, and other support.
The latest grant recipients are:
- Cultural Centers of Lincoln
- Girls Inc. of Lincoln
The Fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), has received nearly $1,140,000 in contributions. The Fund was created to provide grants to nonprofits that support people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Mayor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) also announced that 15 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 1,603. The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
If you have symptoms, please get tested. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Test Nebraska will be at Lincoln at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St., Monday June 22 and Tuesday, June 23. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
Events only within guidance by the Health Department
Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people
Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness
