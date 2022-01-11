Grassfire Call Leads Sheriff’s Deputies To Body

(KFOR NEWS January 11, 2022) A deadly crash this morning (Tuesday) outside of Denton.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR NEWS deputies were called to Southwest 98th & West Denton Road around 3 this morning (Tuesday) on reports of a grass fire.
First responders found a car on fire, as well as a body. Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports LSO says nothing appears to be suspicious. An autopsy has been ordered.
KFOR NEWS expects to learn more about this morning’s (Tuesday) crash at the 9:30am media briefing with law enforcement agencies.
