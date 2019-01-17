Grassroots Group Against Lincoln Sales Tax Increase For Streets

LINCOLN, NE – Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska today urged the Lincoln City Council to abandon Mayor Chris Beutler’s proposal to include a $13 million annual sales tax hike on the April 9 primary ballot.

“At some point, Mayor Beutler and the Lincoln City Council need to start planning ahead for expenditures and stop raising taxes in order to pay for projects. Elected leaders should spend taxpayer money responsibly rather than imposing more taxes that fall hardest on our least fortunate and hardworking families, said Jessica Shelburn, AFP-NE State Director. “Lincoln has a spending problem, not a revenue issue. We urge the city council to drop Mayor Beutler’s harmful proposal and protect Lincoln families and consumers from this unnecessary tax increase.”

READ MORE: Indian tribes feeling impact of federal government shutdown