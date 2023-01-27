Green Comet Zooming Our Way, Last Visited 50,000 Years Ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years.

NASA says the dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times.

It will come within 26 million miles of Earth on Wednesday before speeding away again.

And it might not return for millions of years. Discovered less than a year ago, this harmless green comet already is visible in the northern night sky with binoculars and small telescopes.

It’s expected to brighten in the Northern Hemisphere as it draws closer and rises higher over the horizon.

Skygazers in the Southern Hemisphere will have to wait until next month.