Green New Deal Provokes Sharp Nebraska Reaction

The so-called Green New Deal is a big deal to Nebraska’s Governor and the head of the state’s largest farm organization.

Governor Pete Ricketts today said New York representative Alexandra Ocascio Cortez is proposing an end to all beef production as part of her plan to make the U-S carbon neutral. The Governor called it “shockingly ignorant”, and said it would kill the state’s number one industry and destroy jobs and family businesses.

Steve Nelson, the head of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, called the plan totally unrealistic and said it is clear its authors and supporters have spent no time in rural areas or even have a basic understanding of how food is produced. Nelson went on to call the proposal a blatant and unscientific attack on livestock production as well an assault on Nebraska’s agricultural economy.

To learn more about The Green New Deal, visit:

Green Party US

CNN – Green New Deal

NPR – Green New Deal Outline

RELATED: Scientist Say Climate Change Is ‘Not As Bad As We Thought’