Greenest of States

the power supply for Charging of an electric car

With Earth Day coming up next Monday, the personal-finance website, WalletHub, is out with its 2019’s Greenest States ranking.

Nebraska is 36th overall.  Vermont is #1.  In the category of Environmental Quality, Nebraska comes in 36th.  Eco-Friendly behaviors, Nebraska is 39th.  Oregon is #1.  In the category of Climate Change contributions, Nebraska comes in 32nd.  Connecticut is #1.  Louisiana came in last or second-to-the last in all categories.  Blue States are greener…New York has the highest share of people who do not drive to work.

READ MORE:  Flooding may put dent in state budget

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

19 Year Old Charged With Motor Vehicle Homicide LPD Gives Update On Fatal Weekend Shooting In Southwest Lincoln Burglars Caught Inside Office Of Lincoln Car Lot Time To Register Kindergarten Kids Omaha Methodist Church Defies Denomination’s Rule LPD Changing Protocol For Testing Rape Kits