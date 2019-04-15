Greenest of States

With Earth Day coming up next Monday, the personal-finance website, WalletHub, is out with its 2019’s Greenest States ranking.

Nebraska is 36th overall. Vermont is #1. In the category of Environmental Quality, Nebraska comes in 36th. Eco-Friendly behaviors, Nebraska is 39th. Oregon is #1. In the category of Climate Change contributions, Nebraska comes in 32nd. Connecticut is #1. Louisiana came in last or second-to-the last in all categories. Blue States are greener…New York has the highest share of people who do not drive to work.

