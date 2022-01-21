Gretna’s Football Team To Surrender State Title Due To Ineligible Player

LINCOLN–(KFOR/OWH Jan. 21)–Gretna’s football team has to surrender the Class A state football championship from this past fall, after it was determined that the team had an ineligible player.
The NSAA Board of Directors Thursday afternoon voted 8-0 to support executive director Jay Bellar’s decision, after it was determined that a player didn’t make a bona fide domicile change. The Omaha World Herald also reports that the player enrolled at Gretna in April, before the NSAA’s option enrollment deadline of May 1st. Gretna never filed the list, since it doesn’t accept open enrollment or other transfers.
Plus, the student was with his father at the time of enrollment, where the father was separated from the mother. There was no legal proof the parents were separated either.
The NSAA says the Class A title will be vacant for 2021, with the trophy to be returned by the school and the players can keep their medals.