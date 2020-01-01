Greyhound Offers Free Bus Ticket Home to Runaway Kids
KFOR NEWS January 1, 2020) Greyhound is teaming up with the National Runaway Safeline Program to offer runaway kids a free ticket home.
The Home Free program provides free bus tickets to kids between 12 and 21 years old who would like to be reunited with their families.
The child has to call the NRS helpline at 1-800-Runaway and be named on a runaway report.
They also have to be willing to be reunited with their family.
