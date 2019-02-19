Ground Breaking On New Sports Complex

Ground will be broken at 11am Tuesday morning on the Lincoln Sports Complex off West O and SW 14th Street. The primary goal of the $8 million, 78,000 square feet facility is to provide a safe and fun environment for kids of all ages in the community to take part in athletics year-round. Lincoln’s increasing population means more sports clubs and teams who desperately need new space for practices and tournaments. It will be home to Supreme Court Basketball and the Volleyball Club of Nebraska. In addition, the Complex will host events and programs from the community such as Special Olympics, Cornhusker State Game events, corporate events, camps, youth groups, fitness classes, and faith organizations. KFOR’s Jackie Ourada will be covering today’s ground breaking.

