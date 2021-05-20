Ground Broken For New Food Bank of Lincoln Location
Some civic leaders help break ground on the new home for the Food Bank of Lincoln at 4201 NW 12th Street on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 20)–Ground was broken Thursday for a new 60,000 square foot building that will be the new home of the Food Bank of Lincoln.
It will be just east of the Lincoln Airport at 4201 NW 12th Street. The new 60,000 square-foot facility, designed and constructed in collaboration with Sinclair Hille Architects and BIC Construction, will triple the Food Bank’s current refrigerated capacity and incorporate smart monitoring systems to help reduce spoilage and waste while increasing energy efficiency.
An increased number of docks will improve food distribution efficiencies. New classrooms and volunteer work areas will offer safer, more welcoming environments for the community to engage in activities to help shorten food lines through education and empowerment.
“Strong partnerships and innovative programs have made it possible for the Food Bank to rise to new challenges for nearly 40 years,” Food Bank of Lincoln executive director Michaella Kumke said. “This new facility will be transformational for our continued focus on the work of feeding neighbors.”
Work is expected to be done sometime by late winter or early spring 2022.