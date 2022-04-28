Groundbreaking set for new residence hall on SCC’s Lincoln Campus

Lincoln, NE (April 28, 2022) – Southeast Community College will soon have student housing on the Lincoln Campus, for the first time ever. A celebratory groundbreaking will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the east parking lot.
“The first residence hall on the Lincoln Campus will not only provide safe and secure housing for our students, it also provides an affordable pathway to a career or transfer to a four-year institution,” said Bev Cummins, Lincoln Campus director.
Cummins, along with SCC President Dr. Paul Illich and Board of Governor Chairman Neal Stenberg, will speak at the groundbreaking ceremony. The event will be recorded and uploaded onto SCC’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/SECommunityCollege.
The initial residence hall will accommodate around 250 students and be ready for occupants in January 2024. It will include learning spaces, a communal kitchen, game room, convenience store and a workout area.
On-campus housing will increase student engagement, Cummins said, and also add to the overall college experience.
“Incorporating living-learning communities within residence halls creates supportive spaces for students to connect with classmates, faculty and expanded access to academic support services as a foundation for success,” Cummins added.
BVH Architecture in Lincoln designed the project, and Sampson Construction is building it.