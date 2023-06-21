Group Requesting Gaming License to Be Moved From Hastings to Ogallala

HASTINGS–(KFOR June 20)–Members of the Hastings Exposition and Racing group are asking the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to move a horse racing and casino license from Hastings to Ogallala, after plans were scrapped this year once a petition effort was launched to repeal a decision to make way for the track.

It comes after the Hastings City Council passed a measure allowing the horse race track and casino in November but a petition effort got underway in January to repeal the decision.

Plans for the Ogallala site now include building a $100-million racetrack and casino on about 174 acres of land just south of Interstate 80.