Group Requesting Gaming License to Be Moved From Hastings to Ogallala

June 21, 2023 7:30AM CDT
HASTINGS–(KFOR June 20)–Members of the Hastings Exposition and Racing group are asking the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to move a horse racing and casino license from Hastings to Ogallala, after plans were scrapped this year once a petition effort was launched to repeal a decision to make way for the track.

It comes after the Hastings City Council passed a measure allowing the horse race track and casino in November but a petition effort got underway in January to repeal the decision.

Plans for the Ogallala site now include building a $100-million racetrack and casino on about 174 acres of land just south of Interstate 80.

