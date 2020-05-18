Grow Operation, Stolen Gun Among Items Found During Search Of Lincoln Home
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 18)–Two people are in jail on several drug-related charges, plus cited for child neglect, after Lincoln Police found a marijuana grow operation in their home on Sunday afternoon.
Police were tipped off about the grow operation and child neglect and showed up to a home near 10th and Park Avenue. Investigators say the residents didn’t cooperate with them and could smell marijuana. A search warrant revealed four large marijuana plants over four-feet tall, grow tents, LED lamps, ventilation systems, marijuana seeds, cash and containers with labels for sale.
Also found was a stolen 9mm handgun taken from a Lincoln home in 2016.
Police arrested 27-year-old Nicole Ross and 24-year-old Enrique Cruz. The two children, ages 6 and 8, are in custody with other family members.