Growing Support For Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination record card close up on table in hospital, banner
(KFOR NEWS May 10, 2021) A new poll finds a majority of Americans support requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination — but only for some activities.
57% of respondents said in a Gallup poll
released Friday that they would approve of vaccine passports as a requirement for airplane travel while 55% favored passports before someone could attend events with large crowds such as sporting events and concerts.
There was less support for requiring vaccination passports for going to work (45%), staying at a hotel (44%) and dining at a restaurant indoors (40%).
But Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, told NBC News that “governors have no power to prohibit cities or counties from issuing passports or banning the private sector.”