Gun Accidentally Discharged From Lincoln Man’s Apartment, Wounding A Resident Living In Lower Level Unit
Matthew Krahmer (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–A 57-year-old woman was shot in her shoulder Thursday evening, when a gun likely was fired accidentally from apartment above hers near 46th and Holdrege.
Lincoln Police say the woman’s wound wasn’t life-threatening and determined after about an hour at the scene the shooting was accidental. Investigators say 21-year-old Matthew Krahmer was expecting a potentially violent encounter with a different person he had been disputing with recently.
Police say Krahmer told them the gun may have discharged, sending the bullet into the woman’s apartment when he was putting the weapon down. Krahmer was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.