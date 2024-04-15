Gun Supervisor For ‘Rust’ Movie To Be Sentenced For Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin On Set

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie weapons supervisor is facing a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust.”

Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been incarcerated at a county jail ahead of Monday’s scheduled sentencing hearing on a involuntary manslaughter conviction.

The armorer’s two-week trial was a prelude to the proceedings against Alec Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

He is scheduled for trial in July at a courthouse in Santa Fe.