Gunfire Outside North Lincoln Hotel Leads to Arrest Following Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 18)–Shots were fired at a north Lincoln hotel early Tuesday morning and a suspect’s vehicle later crashed, leading to his arrest.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas tells KFOR News officers were first called to the AmericInn off of 27th and Whitehead Drive, about a weapons violation. A witness saw a man pull up and starting shooting before driving off.

A vehicle fitting the description officers received was seen traveling west at 27th and Old Dairy Road, where a traffic stop was attempted but the driver fled. A pursuit later started at 20th and Superior that reached speeds of 70 mph but the vehicle crashed in the roundabout at 14th and Superior.

Thomas says 28-year-old Michael Cornejo of Michigan was put in jail. A rifle and nitrous oxide cans were found in the vehicle. Several shell casings were found in the parking lot of the hotel and bullet holes and marking were found on the building. No reports of any injuries.

Cornejo was arrested for several offenses, including two counts each of attempted first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus discharge of a firearm near a vehicle or building and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

READ MORE: LPD Investigating Report of Gunshots, Vehicle Crash in North Lincoln