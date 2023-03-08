Gunfire Reported In NE Lincoln Neighborhood Early Wednesday

Lincoln Police Cruiser. (Photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–Neighbors around the area of 56th and Huntington heard gunfire just before 2 am Wednesday.

Lincoln Police were called and officers found eight spent .45 caliber shell casings along 56th Street. No damage was reported, no one was hurt and there have been no reports of any arrests.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.