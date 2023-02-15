Guns, Gun Safe Missing From Northeast Lincoln Home

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–Six guns and a gun safe are missing from a northeast Lincoln home, after someone got inside sometime before a 32-year-old man came home from work on Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the guns, which included two rifles, two pistols, a revolver and a 12-gauge shotgun, were inside the safe taken from a house near 60th and Cleveland. Total loss is around $3,000 and no one has been arrested. Sgt. Vollmer says it appears there may have been a loose lock to a door into the home.

Right now, police have no suspects but if you have information on this burglary call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.