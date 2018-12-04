Guns Stolen From Vehicles In Capitol Beach Neighborhood

A pair of weekend gun thefts in the Capitol Beach area of west Lincoln.

Police say sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, someone stolen firearms from unlocked vehicles only a few blocks apart on Lamont Drive. A 21-year-old man reported his 12-gauge shotgun and camera were stolen from his unlocked truck. That was for a $1,600 loss.

A 31-year-old man later reported he had a rifle and cash stolen from his unlocked pickup. Total loss there is around $370.

Lincoln Police told KFOR News there have been 143 gun thefts so far in 2018, 19 of which were stolen from vehicles, while 24 have been recovered.