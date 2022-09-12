Gunshots Fired Early Monday Morning In Northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–At least two shots fired cases from early Monday morning are under investigation, after gunfire was reported in central and northeast Lincoln.

Police Investigator Scott Parker says it was around 3am, callers reported gunfire in the area of 28th to 30th, Merrill to Potter Streets. Officers didn’t find any shell casings at the time.

Shortly after the initial call in central Lincoln, officers investigating an unrelated crime heard several gunshots from the area of 51st and Madison, over by the Nebraska Wesleyan Campus. Callers between 48th and Greenwood to the area of 62nd and Colfax, also reported hearing gunfire. Investigator Parker says that officers soon found several shell casings along Adams Street between 48th and 56th Street, but no reports of damage or injuries.

No arrests have been made and if you have information on this incident, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.