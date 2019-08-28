Gunshots Fired In Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood Early Wednesday
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR August 28)–Gunshots ring out in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood, waking up some residents early Wednesday morning.
Lincoln Police Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News it was around 2am when officers showed up to the area of 65th and Fremont, where they eventually found spent shell casings and a 9mm handgun in an alleyway.
Dilsaver says there was some damage to a piece of property at one home, but no injuries reported.
No arrests have been made.