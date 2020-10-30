Gunshots Fired Into North Lincoln Home Thursday Night
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 30)–Lincoln Police say several gunshots were fired into the side of a 47-year-old woman’s home near 32nd and Dudley on Thursday night.
Investigators say the victim reported that several bullets came through the walls of her home. She was not injured. Police found several shell casings in the street and witnesses reported seeing two males running away from the neighborhood, shortly after the shots were fired.
Officers also found four bullet holes in the home. For now, Police say this appears to be random and wasn’t targeted.