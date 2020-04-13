      Breaking News
Gunshots in Southwest Lincoln

Apr 13, 2020 @ 8:41am

(KFOR NEWS  April 13, 2020)   Gunshots around 11pm Sunday night in the 1200 block of SW 24th Street.

Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS officers found 4 shell casings around the area.  Property was damaged, including a bullet hole in a vehicle.

Capt. Dilsaver says people living in the neighborhood said there a disturbance less than 3 hours earlier at the same area, which may have been a factor leading up to the shooting.

