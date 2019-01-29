Gunshots Reported after Suspected Road Rage Incident

Lincoln Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in central Lincoln. A Lincoln man told police he was driving near 29th and O Monday evening when a vehicle stopped next to him on the road.

Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS the victim thinks this might be a road rage crime. The silver 4 door with 3 people inside, a female driver with two male passengers, who threatened the victim after be got out of his car near 28th and N.

Capt. Dilsaver adds it’s fortunate the bullets hit the car because the man’s 3 young children were inside a house on the other side.

