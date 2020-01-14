“H2O Today” Traveling Exhibit Coming to UNL State Museum Morrill Hall
Courtesy of UNL.edu
“H2O Today,” a new, temporary exhibition at the University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, looks at the differences and challenges of global water sources. The exhibition promotes conversation, creativity and innovation through art, science and technology.
“H2O Today” dives into what it means to live on a planet where 71% of the surface is covered in water, yet less than 3% is drinkable. It explores the science of water from the water cycle, weather and climate, to its physical power in the world.
“It is impossible to live without water, yet it is so easy to take clean, abundant water for granted in our daily lives,” said Susan Weller, museum director. “We hope to spark many conversations among visitors about our role in ensuring there is enough water for humanity to thrive, not just survive, in the future.”
The exhibition will open to the public on January 26th, and will run through August.
READ MORE: Best States In Which To Retire