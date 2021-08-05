Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln Receives $15,000 From Wells Fargo

(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2021) Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln will receive $15,000 and use the funding to rehab an affordable home in Lincoln. Renovations on the home include new flooring, new countertops and sinks, updated plumbing, new appliances and light fixtures, a fresh coat of paint and an additional bedroom for the future homeowners, who have a larger family.
The grant is part of a $7.75 million donation Wells Fargo is making to Habitat for Humanity International through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic financial support and volunteerism to create sustainable affordable housing. More than 340 homes will be constructed or repaired with Habitat in over 40 states through the initiative this year. Wells Fargo Builds is part of Wells Fargo’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.
About Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Alongside future homeowners, volunteers, and supporters, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln helps Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. To date, Habitat Lincoln has built or repaired more than 180 homes; serving more than 810 local individuals and nearly as many globally through Habitat International’s tithe program, serving approximately 1,500 individuals. More information can be found at www.lincolnhabitat.org
