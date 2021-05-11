Habitat ReStore Lincoln To Hold City-Wide Scrub Day Donation Drive
Lincoln, NE. (May 11, 2021) – Habitat ReStore Lincoln will host its fifth annual city-wide Scrub Day: a spring cleaning donation drive event on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. The organization hopes that those who are spring cleaning will donate unwanted household or building material items. The Habitat ReStore will repurpose un-wanted household items and building materials, one of the ways of supporting their work of providing housing for needy families. You can find a full list of items you can donate at lincolnhabitatrestore.org/scrubday
There will be two drop-off locations: Habitat Restore (47th & Y St) or 56th and Highway 2 south of Super Center in the Edgewood Shopping Center. Anyone who is not free on May 22 can schedule a free at-home pick-up throughout the week by calling 402-464-0010.
“Scrub Day is a great way for community members to support ReStore,” says Jeremy Trujillo, Operations Director for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “When you donate and shop at ReStore, you support local business and help Habitat Lincoln continue building homes, community, and hope.”
The Habitat ReStore Lincoln is a home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture, cabinets, and more at a fraction of the retail price. Shoppers can find a great value on items for home improvements, remodels, reuse, recycle, and repurpose. All donated items are 100% tax deductible.
Profits from ReStore help fund the mission Habitat for Humanity Lincoln which provides decent and affordable housing for families in need of shelter in Lancaster and Seward County. Donations not only help the ReStore support Habitat for Humanity locally through sales, they keep items that are in good condition from ending up in landfills unnecessarily. All donations are tax deductible.
Sponsor for this event: Nebraska Environmental Trust
How to Donate:
- Donations will be accepted at the drop-off locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- ReStore Donation Center at 47th & Y St
- South Location: 56th and Highway 2, south of Super Saver in the Edgewood Shopping Center
- Visit lincolnhabitatrestore.org to see what items the ReStore accepts.
-