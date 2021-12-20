HAC Boys and Girls Basketball Pairings Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–Pairings were set Monday for the upcoming Heartland Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball tournament, Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.
On the boys side of the bracket, the top four seeds in order receive opening round byes. That includes No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, No. 2 Lincoln East, No. 3 Lincoln Pius X and No. 4 Lincoln Northeast. Opening round matchups next Monday include No. 9 Grand Island at No. 8 Norfolk at 2pm, with the winner to play Southwest on Tuesday afternoon. No. 12 Lincoln High plays at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast at 3:45pm Monday, with the winner to play Northeast on Tuesday.
In the bottom half of the boys bracket, No. 6 seed Kearney hosts No. 11 Fremont Monday at 3:45pm, with the winner to face Pius X on Tuesday. No. 7 Lincoln North Star welcomes in No. 10 Columbus Monday at 2pm, with the winner to advance and play East on Tuesday.
Semifinal and championship games will be played at Southeast’s Prasch Center.
Click the link below to see the full Boys bracket.
HAC Boys Basketball Tourney Bracket
For the girls tournament, Southwest, Lincoln High, Pius X and Fremont are the top seeds to get opening round byes. Eighth-seed Southeast will play No. 9 Seed Columbus Monday at 2pm with the winner to play at Southwest on Tuesday. No. 5 seed Northeast hosts No. 12 seed Grand Island also at 2pm Monday and the winner to head to Fremont on Tuesday afternoon.
No. 6 Kearney girls will host No. 11 North Star Monday at 2pm, with the winner to advance to play at Pius X on Tuesday afternoon. Finally, No. 7 East hosts No. 10 Norfolk at 2pm Monday, with the winner to play at Lincoln High on Tuesday afternoon.
Semifinal games are at Lincoln High, with the girls championship set for Thursday 2pm at Southeast.
The full girls basketball bracket is below, by clicking on the link.
HAC Girls Basketball Tourney Bracket